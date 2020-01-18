Once in a decade, the US census is conducted in the remote Alaska Native Village

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – This year’s official US census begins in a small Alaskan Native Village on the tundra overlooking the Bering Sea. The daytime temperatures are well below freezing.

The U.S. 2020 census is scheduled to begin on Tuesday in Toksook Bay, a hamlet in Yup’ik, about 800 kilometers west of Anchorage, the state’s largest city. Steven Dillingham, director of the Census Bureau, is expected to conduct the first in-home interview with an elder selected by the local tribe.

The Census Bureau has a long tradition of opening counting in rural Alaska months before the start in the lower 48 states. There are good reasons for this tradition, Dillingham said on Friday at a press conference in Anchorage.

“Counting those in hard-to-reach villages has been a challenge for the Census Bureau every decade since 1870,” said Dillingham.

Alaska’s geography is huge, most of it lacks road connections, and ground transportation depends on seasonally frozen conditions, he said.

A head start in remote Alaska also ensures that census employees can properly accommodate those who migrate as the seasons change.

“We need to make sure that we count the residents who may leave before the spring dew when they either return to fish or hunt or take jobs in warm weather,” said Dillingham.

Toksook Bay, which is forecast to have a daily high of just 13 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 10 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, has 683 residents, according to government officials, and is dependent on commercial fishing and traditional wild food harvests.

First status is an honor for the village, said tribal leader Robert Pitka, administrator of the traditional Nunakauyak Council.

“I have no words to explain how special it is,” he said.

The census attendees and accompanying crowd of journalists who record their efforts are greeted by native Alaska dancers and a traditional food feast, Pitka said.

Pitka hopes that visitors will learn about the Yup’ik culture. “You will see the lifestyle we have. It is out of the way. We have no roads, ”said Pitka.

Aside from the celebrations, the Alaska Native Census in Toksook Bay and elsewhere is serious business.

The US Census is anchored in the U.S. Constitution and is now conducted primarily over the phone and on the Internet, except in remote areas. It is used to define legislative districts. It also determines the funding of a variety of social programs, ranging from education to transportation to housing support.

However, the inadequate census count is a chronic problem for the country’s indigenous people, many of whom live in remote areas with no street addresses. The Census Bureau estimated that the 2010 census missed 4.9 percent of the Indians living in reservations. Under-count estimates for Native Alaska non-residents make reservations up to 8 percent.

Pitka said he is one of those who may have been skipped when census takers last visited Alaska.

“I don’t remember it happened 10 years ago,” he said. “I don’t know if I was counted at all.”

To improve its numbers, the Census Bureau is increasing its efforts to communicate in indigenous languages.

Pitka hopes that the events in Toksook Bay will encourage greater participation.

“The message has to go strong from Toksook Bay to all the villages in Alaska,” he said.