Once the lumber is over, Mugdha Godse feels that the country’s economy will rise

Actress Mugdha Godse believes that the running COVID-2 down lockdown is the perfect time for a reboot, and it should mostly.

“It’s definitely worrying because the whole world is at risk of coronavirus. According to me, these 7 days lockdown is a reboot situation. Because if we live at home, we live our own lives, so make the most of it. It’s time to take discipline and reboot our lives. I think what’s happening in my mind right now, “Mugdha said.

Once the lumber is over, Mugdha Godse will top the country’s economy

The lockdown has stopped all film industry activity in all areas. The project was delayed and the movie postponed. We asked Mugdha about her upcoming crime thriller Web-Series idols.

“I’m sorry, I can’t reveal anything new about this series, but I can say that this is a crime to remember. This is a crime story. I was about to start shooting but the shoot was canceled. As soon as things are settled we will start and everything will go back to the zone, ”she said.

Daily Badgers are most affected by lockdowns. Although many unions and organizations have announced many relief funds, daily wages are still struggling with basic needs.

Talking about the imminent financial meltdown and the struggles of daily wage workers, Mugdha said: “The economy will collapse once this lockdown is over.

Actress Mugdha Vieira Godse believes that the ongoing COVID-2 reb lockdown is the ideal time for a reboot, and it should mostly.

“It’s definitely worrying because the whole world is going to be a big recession. There are companies that are going to have a lot of backlogs and a lot of things are changing. I don’t know the exact ratio but it will seriously hurt the market. There are victims, but once everything is stable I’m sure the government will take care of them, because there There are NGOs who are coming in and doing essential work, there are also private sector bodies that provide food to those in need twice – I really hope that the government will provide all those in need. Once the daily wage workers return to work, they will surely recover. But I think it will take time to improve the economy of our country. “

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.