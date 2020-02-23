[ondrej-kase-energized-to-make-a-circumstance-for-huge-job-for-bruins]

VANCOUVER — Ondrej Kase just cannot wait for the playoffs.

The latest Bruins skater expressed exhilaration to join a playoff contending workforce on his conference phone Saturday, the day just after he was traded to Boston from Anaheim for David Backes, Axel Andersson and a initial round draft decide on.

It’s very likely he will get an chance in the best six skating to the suitable of David Krejci, which he sounded all set to acquire on.

“I believe (Krejci) is an unbelievable participant, and I believe everyone would want to engage in with him,” claimed Kase, who is Czech, like Krejci. “He can go the puck incredibly perfectly, great passer. Unbelievable at passing. It’ll be extremely good to play with him.”

Kase, 24, reported he will don range 2. He’s spent his complete career with the Ducks, wherever he scored a vocation-high 20 plans in 2017-18.

Offered exactly where the Ducks are in the standings and the guarantee he’s proven in excess of the earlier few of seasons, currently being moved before the deadline didn’t occur as a shock.

“I spoke about it with my agent,” mentioned Kase. “He explained to me it could be this way. I was having all set for the trade, and I’m incredibly content it’s with Boston.”

He has just seven plans and 23 helps this year, and comes to Boston on the wounded reserve just after not actively playing because Feb. nine with flu indicators. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy mentioned on Saturday they assume him to be a part of the team on Monday and they’ll see the place he’s at. He explained he’s been skating with the Ducks and feels near to prepared to perform.

The up coming factor would be seeing if he can reside up to his probable and get a increase in the target scoring office actively playing with Krejci.

“I never know why my capturing percentage is so minimal this year,” reported Kase. “I feel like I consider to shoot the puck everywhere you go and I truly want the taking pictures share to be up once again.”

The Bruins have sought someone to perform on the suitable of Krejci for yrs now, and whilst some of their internal choices have finished an admirable position, Kase has the upside to be a scorer and put their leading 6 in excess of the edge, and the depth trickles down to the relaxation of their traces.

Kase has shown flashes of remaining a strong scorer, but with a winning crew that already has the capability to place the puck in the web, he could prosper.

He undoubtedly seems motivated.

“I think I’m a pretty superior skater and I can rating targets,” Kase mentioned. “I’m really energized to be element of the Boston Bruins. I have talked a very little bit with (David Pastrnak) on this, so I can not hold out to meet the guys.

“I am very, pretty psyched to be component of the Boston Bruins and I just can’t hold out for the playoffs. I hope we earn the Stanley Cup that is why I’m likely to Boston.”