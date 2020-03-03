[one-arrested-next-stolen-car-pursuit-in-southwest-bakersfield]

Posted: Mar three, 2020 / 09: 59 AM PST / Updated: Mar 3, 2020 / 09: 59 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers from the Bakersfield Law enforcement Department attempted to stop a stolen automobile and failed to generate in the 2100 block of New Stine Street.

In accordance to BPD, this incident led officers on a brief pursuit. The suspect motor vehicle struck 3 unoccupied parked autos in the spot of Grissom Park, and the suspect attempted to operate away from the scene.

Police reported he was apprehended by officers a brief distance away and observed a loaded handgun concealed.

Bakersfield Police arrested 32-calendar year-aged Marcos Rosales for quite a few weapon fees, possession of a stolen automobile, felony evading, gang participation, hit and operate, driving devoid of a license, and resisting arrest.

Anybody with info about this circumstance is asked to simply call Bakersfield Law enforcement and (661) 327-7111.