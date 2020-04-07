“One Covid-19 random test to be conducted in Delhi hotspots”: Kejriwal – India News

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday addressed the media about the prevailing coronavirus situation in the national capital and said the administration would conduct one lakh random test for coronavirus in urban focal areas.

“They will provide police phone numbers of Tablighi Jamaat event attendees to determine if they have moved to nearby areas: Kejriwal,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said the administration had come up with a “5-step plan” after speaking with experts to control the spread of coronaviruses in Delhi.

“This is a ‘5 Ts plan,'” the Delhi CM said. Kejriwal said that the first ‘T’ of the ‘5 Ts plan’ was testing.

We ordered 50,000 people test kits. Kits began to arrive. We have also placed orders for the 1,00,000 people quick test. Delivery of the kits will begin by Friday. Random tests will be performed in hot places. Detailed testing will also be done: Delhi CM https://t.co/U89MbypURe

“If you do not test, you will not be able to find out which houses are affecting it. It will continue to expand. South Korea has identified each individual through large-scale testing. We will now do large-scale tests like South Korea,” he said.

With as many as 523 people tested for coronavirus positivity in the national capital, Delhi is the third highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. 7 people have died from the infection here, while 19 people have recovered, according to the health ministry.

The number of coronavirus cases in that country on Tuesday increased to 4,421, making 3,981 active Covid-19 cases in the country. 114 people lost their lives to the deadly infection, while 325 patients were cured or discharged.

