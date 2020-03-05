one-critically-wounded-in-north-nashville-capturing

Natalie Neysa Alund, Nashville Tennessean Posted six: 48 p.m. CT March four, 2020 | Current seven: 28 p.m. CT March four, 2020

At least a person man or woman has been critically wounded in a North Nashville capturing Wednesday night. The human being was transported to a healthcare facility in crucial affliction.

A number of pictures have been fired all around six: 35 p.m. in an alley close to Buchanan Road guiding 16th Avenue North.

Metro Nashville Police had taped off the place, while officers canvassed the avenue, apparently searching for shell casings.

Officers also inspected a crotch rocket bike, sitting upright, on the sidewalk and a nearby motor vehicle that appeared to have key front stop injury.

This is an ongoing tale. Check out back again for updates.

