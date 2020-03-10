One day on Earth was half an hour shorter just 70 million years ago – BGR – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML89da2d1a1ecd41aad0be9340dc27e0bc11%

One day on Earth was just 23.5 hours, 70 million years ago.

The researchers discovered this by studying the growth rings of ancient mollusc fossils.

The findings may tell us more about the planet and its relationship to the Moon.

A full day on Earth has not always been 24 hours. A new study reveals that a day on our planet once lasted approximately 23.5 hours, and not so long ago that the days were significantly shorter. The discovery was made possible by studying the fossilized shells of a mollusk that died 70 million years ago.

By closely examining the growth of shellfish shells and knowing what they already know about how fast shellfish shells grow, the researchers were able to measure the number of days in a year. When molluscs lived, about 70 million years ago, there were actually 372 days a year instead of 365, and each day was about half an hour shorter than ours.

The results of the study, published in Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology., Mean that the Earth rotated faster 70 million years in the past. The difference is not dramatic, but today would be extraordinary for us. Have you ever felt that there are not enough hours a day? What if you have 30 minutes less each day? Yeah, that doesn’t look good.

The findings made by the researchers were only possible because of the quality of the fossil record and the high resolution of the growth rings. Scientists were able to observe individual growth rings occurring daily, effectively providing a detailed record of the day / night cycle the creatures lived with. Shells grew faster during the day and that growth decreased at night.

“We have between four and five data points a day, and this is something that has almost never been taken into geological history,” Neils de Winter, the lead author of the new study, said in a statement. “Basically we can see a day 70 million years ago. It is very amazing.”

It is an interesting window into Earth’s past and can provide scientists with additional information about a different research area: the relationship between the Moon and the Earth. The Earth’s year has remained relatively constant for billions of years, but the time of day has changed over time. This is attributed to the Moon’s gravitational pull on the oceanic waters of our planet, which gradually slows Earth’s rotation for hundreds of millions of years.

At the same time, the Moon slowly separates from Earth each year. The change is small, less than two inches a year, but it is measurable. Making actual data combined with historical observations has been a challenge, but the more landmarks scientists have, the better. In the future, the team plans to use the same technique to date other fossils and learn even more about how long the days were at different points throughout Earth’s history.

Image source: Reid Wiseman / NASA

