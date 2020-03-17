One diagnostic company says it can produce coronavirus tests of 50K per day

A Utah-based diagnostic test company said Monday that it has the resources to produce 50,000 Chinese coronavirus tests daily.

According to Co-Diagnostics, it has the ability to produce tests from its Salt Lake City facility, according to Deseret News.

“Each test, according to the company, costs about $ 10 per patient, provides results in about 90 minutes and can be processed in most medical laboratories,” the report said.

On Monday, Utah’s technology advocacy group Silicon Slopes organized a phone call with community leaders and Co-Diagnostic Communication Director Seth Egan, who said his company had already obtained the approval of the European Union.

However, a test using a sputum sample to track evidence of the disease was still awaiting action by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Egan commented:

With FDA approval, Emergency Use Authorization, we could easily supply all test needs in and around Utah. We are a little surprised here that we have a test available in European countries, but we cannot sell it as a clinical diagnosis in our national state. We have the capacity to do 50,000 more tests a day and bring them to our community.

Also on Monday, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said the test for the disease had “reached a turning point,” meaning that more people were screened locally, according to Breitbart News.

“It’s important for people to know that the CDC tested in less than a week for a new virus, so it was a record, but the CDC was never designed to provide hundreds of millions of tests. “It was designed to respond to outbreaks,” she told Fox & Friends in an interview.

Adams continued:

Then we went from CDC tests, which became almost slow to design, and actually planted 83 different state laboratories, and we saw that they were increasing. But the turning point was last Thursday when the FDA passed a new fast performance test, which will exponentially increase the number of new tests that can be run. … Start watching more tests locally. Again, we have reached a turning point, and it is because of the private industry.

In an update on Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a total of 4,226 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus positive cases in the United States.

The agency urged anyone with symptoms of the virus such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing to call their healthcare provider for further instructions.

“They will decide if you need to take the test, but keep in mind that there is no treatment for COVID-19 and that people with mild illness can be isolated and taken care of at home,” the agency said.