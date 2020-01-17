One finds $ 43,000 in an “uncomfortable” second hand store that is returned to the family of the previous owner

OWOSSO, me. (WNEM) – What would you do if you found $ 43,000 in a piece of furniture you bought from a thrift store?

It happened to a Michigan man and he decided to return all the money.

Howard Kirby likes to shop at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Owosso, about 30 miles west of Flint.

In December, he bought a couch for his men’s cave in the store, but this weekend he made a shocking discovery. The couch was filled with thousands of dollars in cash.

“I still have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming or anything,” he said.

Kirby said he had the ottoman for a few weeks before realizing it was uncomfortable. Then his daughter decided to open it.

“That’s when she started pulling that out,” Kirby said.

A total of $ 43,170 was found in the ottoman pillow.

Kirby said he didn’t feel good about keeping the money. So he reached for the store to find out who had donated the couch.

It turned out to be Kim Fauth-Newberry. The couch originally belonged to her grandfather, who passed away last year.

“It’s just insane,” said Fauth-Newberry.

On January 16, the ReStore had a big surprise for Fauth-Newberry to return every cent found in the pillow.

“It’s absolutely great,” she said.

Kirby said a lawyer told him that he had no legal obligation to return the money, but he felt that he had to do it for moral reasons.

This is something that Rick Merling, the ReStore manager, thinks is heartwarming.

“For me, this is someone who, despite everything he goes through – and despite his own needs – says:” I’m just going to do the right thing, “said Merling.

Kirby said he could have used the money – he desperately needs a new roof – but he feels better when he knows the money is in the right hands.

“I always thought,” What would I do if this ever happened? “Now I know and I feel good,” said Kirby.