Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Home LATEST NEWS

[one gentleman dead after taking pictures in northwest Fresno, part of Milburn Ave. closed]

By
David Keith
-
[one-gentleman-dead-after-taking-pictures-in-northwest-fresno,-part-of-milburn-ave.-closed]

  • BREAKING News1 gentleman dead right after shooting in northwest Fresno

  • BREAKING InformationClovis Unified university source officer arrested on several expenses

View Movies

Welcome,

Your Account

Log Out

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno Police has confirmed that a person male is useless after a shooting in northwest Fresno.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon around West Alluvial and North Milburn Avenues soon just after two p.m.

A neighbor informed ABC30 they heard about five to 7 gunshots.

Milburn north of Alluvial has been closed to targeted visitors as the capturing is investigated.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-Television. All Legal rights Reserved.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2017 - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv