[one-gentleman-dead-after-taking-pictures-in-northwest-fresno,-part-of-milburn-ave.-closed]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno Police has confirmed that a person male is useless after a shooting in northwest Fresno.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon around West Alluvial and North Milburn Avenues soon just after two p.m.

A neighbor informed ABC30 they heard about five to 7 gunshots.

Milburn north of Alluvial has been closed to targeted visitors as the capturing is investigated.