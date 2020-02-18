[one-gentleman-dead-after-taking-pictures-in-northwest-fresno,-part-of-milburn-ave.-closed]

-
BREAKING News1 gentleman dead right after shooting in northwest Fresno
-
BREAKING InformationClovis Unified university source officer arrested on several expenses
View Movies
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno Police has confirmed that a person male is useless after a shooting in northwest Fresno.
The shooting happened Monday afternoon around West Alluvial and North Milburn Avenues soon just after two p.m.
A neighbor informed ABC30 they heard about five to 7 gunshots.
Milburn north of Alluvial has been closed to targeted visitors as the capturing is investigated.
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-Television. All Legal rights Reserved.