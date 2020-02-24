[one-hundred-sturdy-protest-outside-kensington-pub-right-after-racist-assault-on-worker]

We will use your e mail address only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivateness Seefor details of your facts security legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

A significant team of established protesters gathered outside a North Kensington pub demanding justice for a member of staff members who was the sufferer of a racially fuelled assault.

The peaceful protest took location outside the Duke of Wellington pub on Portobello Highway on Saturday, February 22.

The assault has incited anger from Kensington locals as they disagree with how it was managed by administration at the pub.

The victim’s spouse and children expressed their upset that the Duke of Wellington did not give an ample responsibility of treatment nor get in touch with the police next.

The Duke of Wellington pub have refused to comment on what transpired.





The family members of the target have launched a local community wide campaign to assemble support



In reaction, the victim’s household held a tranquil protest marching from the Westway Believe in to the pub.

More than 100 persons attended the march chanting “Duke of Wellington, shame on you,” and “Justice for El” in reference to the sufferer, El Harding.

Previous Kensington MP, Emma Dent Coad attended the march, having said that current Kensington MP, Felicity Buchan did not.

The Metropolitan Law enforcement have reported: “The police were referred to as just just after midnight on Sunday, February 16 to reports of an assault at a pub on Portobello Road, Kensington and Chelsea.

“Officers attended and spoke to a gentleman, aged in his 20s, who reported he experienced been assaulted and experienced an item of jewelry stolen by a group of males.

“He was also racially abused.

“Officers are investigating. There have been no arrests at this phase.”

For additional facts on crime described where by you reside enter your postcode underneath.

The family have verified that the group will be peacefully protesting once again on this upcoming Saturday (February 29).