[one-hundred-yrs-of-mazda-at-the-geneva-motor-display]

Mazda will celebrate its centenary anniversary in 2020. — Photo courtesy of Mazda

GENEVA, Feb 28 — The 12 months 2020 coincides with the 100th anniversary of Mazda. The Japanese manufacturer is planning on celebrating this centenary at the Geneva Motor Present, which runs March five-15, with a screen of iconic designs from a long time previous.

In the beginning a cork producer and then a manufacturer of device resources and industrial automobiles, it was not right until the 1960s with the start of the R360 that Mazda actually started off producing passenger vehicles. The light-weight auto was followed by sedans, station wagons and spouse and children coupés.

The Geneva Motor Present will also be an opportunity for Mazda to celebrate 50 percent a century of its existence in Europe. The company to start with produced a important splash on the continent in 1967 with the start of the innovative Mazda Luce, which was created in collaboration with the Italian corporation Bertone. Because then, Mazda has usually been dubbed “the most European of Japanese vehicle manufacturers.” In the 1990s, the business opened a point out-of-the-art research and progress middle in the vicinity of Frankfurt, Germany, with a design studio that has considering the fact that developed numerous award-profitable principles.

Mazda also has a prolonged record of innovation, this kind of as the 1967 introduction of the Cosmo Activity/110S, which was the to start with generation model in the environment to be geared up with a Wankel engine, or its 1991 triumph in the 24 Several hours of Le Mans, when it became the initial Japanese company to earn the race outright, and with a distinctive engine to boot.

In Geneva, Mazda will also be exhibiting its most current creations, together with its model new all-electric SUV, the MX-30. — AFP-Relaxnews