[One individual killed right after deadly collision on Greeleyville Freeway]

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say 1 man or woman was killed right after a auto struck a tractor-trailer on Greeleyville Highway on Friday.

Troopers say it happened after two a.m. near Mallett Street.

In accordance to investigators, an SUV crossed the centre line and strike a tractor-trailer.

Officers say the passenger in the SUV died, though the driver was injured and taken to a medical center.

Authorities say the tractor-trailer driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was also wounded.

According to troopers, they do not know whether or not the victims in the SUV wore seat belts.

The Clarendon County Coroner’s Office environment is investigating this incident.