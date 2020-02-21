[one-killed-in-fresno-county-crash-part-of-highway-a-hundred-and-eighty-blocked-off]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A part of Freeway 180 in Fresno County has been shut down following a lethal crash, authorities say.

Caltrans officials say Freeway 180 is closed amongst Millwood Road and Highway 245, just outdoors the Kings Canyon Nationwide Park.

California Freeway Patrol officers confirmed a person human being has died in the solo-vehicle crash. The induce of the crash is under investigation.

The roadway will continue to be shut as crews do the job to clear it. Drivers ought to hope delays and use alternate routes.

FRESNO COUNTY: Point out Route 180 is at the moment closed in between Millwood Road and State Route 245 because of to a solitary car or truck collision. Expect delays by the location as crews work to apparent the roadway. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/orsT8GyaaE — Caltrans District six (@CaltransDist6) February 21, 2020

It is not identified when the street will reopen.

This is a developing tale.