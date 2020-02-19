[one killed in shooting inside of home in Hollywood Hills location, LAPD claims]

MOUNT OLYMPUS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A homicide investigation was underway Wednesday early morning in Mount Olympus after a shooting within a multi-million dollar residence in the outstanding Hollywood Hills region community.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Hercules Travel just before four: 30 a.m. right after an unfamiliar amount of money of suspects entered the home and shot a man in his 20s, in accordance to Los Angeles law enforcement.

The target was transported to an space medical center, the place he was pronounced useless, law enforcement say.

At minimum 1 suspect sporting a black ski mask was past observed fleeing on foot on Hercules Generate.

Building: This report will be up to date as extra info will become offered.