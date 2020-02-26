one-killed,-one-wounded-in-austin-push-by:-police

A person was killed and a further wounded in a drive-by Wednesday in Austin on the West Facet, law enforcement explained.

They have been in the 1000 block of North Central Avenue about 12: 30 p.m. when another person within a passing car opened fireplace, Chicago law enforcement said.

The two gentlemen, ages 45 and 36, took on their own to West Suburban Professional medical Center in Oak Park, police claimed.

The 45-12 months-old, shot in the upper body and shoulder, died at the clinic, law enforcement said. The 36-year-aged was struck a number of instances in the overall body and was shown in critical ailment.

The Cook dinner County healthcare examiner’s place of work has not unveiled particulars about the demise.

