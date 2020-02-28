one-killed,-two-in-medical-center-soon-after-taking-pictures-in-livingston

-
BREAKING Newsone killed, two in healthcare facility following taking pictures in Livingston
-
BREAKING Information1 hurt in Fresno strike-and-operate crash, superior Samaritans prevent suspect
Look at Movies
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Livingston Law enforcement say a 36-12 months-previous man has been killed and two other adult men, each 31, have been wounded in a capturing.
The capturing took position just soon after 7: 30 p.m. Thursday night time around Balmoral Courtroom and Hammatt Avenue.
The injured males had been taken to the clinic. Their ailments are not acknowledged proper now.
No arrests have been built in link to the capturing.
This story is creating. Remember to stay with Motion Information for updates.
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-Tv. All Rights Reserved.