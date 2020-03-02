one-killed,-two-injured-in-fresno-county-crash,-authorities-say

KFSN
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Authorities say just one human being has died and two some others ended up injured in a vehicle crash in Fresno County Monday morning.
It took place just before seven: 30 a.m. on Hills Valley Highway and Floral Avenue.
Fresno County Fireplace says the two victims had been transported to the hospital with big injuries.
#HillsIncident Firefighters on scene of a site visitors collision with sufferer trapped on Hills Valley & Floral Ave. Just one fatality & 2 victims with big injuries transported to healthcare facility. Assisted by @OrangeCoveFire @sequoiasafetycouncil @ChpFresno @TulareCoFire pic.twitter.com/EfYRc4BjIY
— CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) March two, 2020
CHP Fresno, CHP Visalia, Tulare County Fire and Orange Cove Hearth also responded to the collision.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a creating tale. Remain with Action Information for updates.
