one killed, two wounded in East Garfield Park taking pictures

A person was killed and two folks were wounded Sunday in a capturing in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The trio have been in a motor vehicle about two: 55 p.m. in an alley in the 600 block of North Troy Street when two individuals walked up and opened fireplace, Chicago law enforcement explained.

1 man, 25, was struck various moments in the physique and pronounced useless at Stroger Hospital, police said. One more man, 33, was struck in an arm and each legs, and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, the place his issue was stabilized.

A 31-yr-outdated lady was struck in the arm and taken to Mt. Sinai as well, police reported. She was in very good issue.

The Prepare dinner County healthcare examiner’s place of work has not launched details about the man’s death.

Region Central detectives are investigating.

