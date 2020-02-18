[one lifeless immediately after the incident in close proximity to downtown Fort Worth – Up News Data Dallas / Fort Value]

%MINIFYHTMLde8dcf24f861211104f99b959cb2e9fc11%
%MINIFYHTMLde8dcf24f861211104f99b959cb2e9fc12%
FORT Truly worth (CBSDFW.COM) – 1 person died immediately after an accident around downtown Fort Worth on Tuesday early morning, police reported.
Police explained the incident transpired all around 6: 30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Highway 287 in the vicinity of Interstate-30.
%MINIFYHTMLde8dcf24f861211104f99b959cb2e9fc13%%MINIFYHTMLde8dcf24f861211104f99b959cb2e9fc14%
Investigators at the scene reported a black Tahoe was accelerating and moving into and leaving website traffic when it hit two other cars and crashed into a bridge pillar.
%MINIFYHTMLde8dcf24f861211104f99b959cb2e9fc15%
%MINIFYHTMLde8dcf24f861211104f99b959cb2e9fc16%
The black Tahoe driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identification has not nevertheless been discovered.
1 of the motorists who was hit by the Tahoe had to be taken out of his automobile, but he is expected to be good.
The Tahoe also cut a white van and spun it on a railing. That driver was ready to depart his auto by itself.
Authorities closed the lanes north of Highway 287 though the teams cleaned and investigated the accident.