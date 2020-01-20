One man was hospitalized and another was arrested on a cruise with Seadeck in Sydney Harbor

One man was hospitalized and another was arrested for public urination after a boat party in Sydney Harbor yesterday.

At around 8 p.m. yesterday, the emergency services were informed that a man on the cruise was passed out. Nine.com.au understands that the ship was operated by SeaDeck.

The boat moored near Taronga Zoo and first aid was provided by officers of the Marine Area Command until paramedics arrived.

A 28-year-old was brought to the Royal North Shore Hospital in a stable condition.

Shortly after the police boarded the ship, the security agency informed them of a 28-year-old man who was reportedly urinating on a table on the main deck.

The security service ejected the man and he was arrested by the police, where he allegedly spat on one of the officers.

He was brought to the Royal North Shore Hospital and has been released since then. He is provided with a Future Court Attendance notice for abusive behavior and assault by the police.

The boat was escorted to King Street Wharf and the remaining passengers were boarded without incident and an inspection of the ship was carried out.

Nine.com.au asked SeaDeck for a comment.