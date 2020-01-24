One missing after the Houston camp explosion

After a major explosion in a warehouse in Houston, a worker is missing who has severely damaged nearby buildings and houses, left debris in the area, and felt miles away.

The explosion occurred at 4:30 a.m. (local time) on Friday in a Watson Grinding and Manufacturing building, the police said.

The Houston fire department said one person was taken to hospital for the explosion. Houston police chief Art Acevedo said Friday morning that one person was not reported.

Hours after the explosion, a fire burned at the construction site and people were ordered to avoid the area. Aerial photographs showed debris in which a building appeared to have been scattered with debris. In the surrounding buildings, parts of their walls and roofs were badly damaged.

Mark Brady, who lives near the explosion site, told Houston TV station KPRC that the explosion “threw us all out of bed”.

He said, “It blew up every window in our house. It blew everyone’s garage door around here. And closer to the explosion over there, it blew up the roofs and walls of people.”

The explosion rocked other buildings and a boom across the city was reported on Twitter. Samuel Pena, fire chief of Houston, said there were no reports of the quality of hazardous air based on monitoring by a team of hazardous substances.

A phone number for Watson Grinding was out of service when called on Friday morning by a reporter from The Associated Press.

The Houston police have tweeted that officials are blocking roads but no evacuation has been ordered. The Harris County sheriff, Ed Gonzalez, said the first responders checked the residents of the surrounding homes.

Several people told Houston TV station KHOU that the explosion was so loud that they thought a bomb had gone off or a vehicle had entered their homes.

In a man’s house about 0.4 kilometers away, glass doors were broken, the covers cracked and the lid of his toilet even torn off, the station reported.

In southeastern Texas, there have been a number of explosions in the Texas Gulf Coast in recent years, with the highest concentration of oil refineries in the country.

In July last year, an explosion at an ExxonMobil refinery in Baytown hit more than a dozen people with minor injuries and put local residents under protection for three hours.

In December, two explosions in the coastal town of Port Neches broke the windows and opened the doors of the nearby houses.