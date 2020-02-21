[One more Lincoln Park H.S. workers member eliminated after ‘altercation’ with scholar]

A different grownup staffer was eradicated from Lincoln Park Significant College this 7 days mainly because of an “altercation with a college student,” school management advised family members Thursday night time immediately after a week of relaxed had adopted a chaotic extend of a person scandal following yet another at the school.

In a letter sent house to dad and mom, Jerryelyn Jones, 1 of the directors quickly put in demand right after the school’s principal and assistant principal were fired, claimed “a employees member briefly assigned to the college was eliminated soon after an altercation with a scholar.”

”Parents of the impacted university student have been notified, and supports are available to the college student,” Jones wrote. “We proceed to work incredibly challenging to guarantee that your baby has an environment where by they can truly feel emotionally and physically protected, and we are encouraged by the good development we are seeing.”

A CPS spokeswoman declined to respond to concerns about the incident, which include what part the grownup served at Lincoln Park and what they ended up accused of carrying out.

Lincoln Park has gone by means of a turbulent few of months as four investigations at the school led to its prime two administrators remaining fired, three boys basketball coaches suspended or taken off, the girls basketball mentor removed and the boys basketball season suspended. The non permanent administrator set in the college along with Jones soon after people firings took position was also taken out in two days after she allegedly grabbed a scholar by the facial area, which was caught on video clip.

The college group also has grappled with an alleged sexual assault that happened inside a classroom immediately after college last thirty day period, an incident which is the matter of a lawsuit filed versus the district.