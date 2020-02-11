One of Australia’s last sizzlers is expected to close in March

The sun sets very slowly into a once glorious time when you could put Bolognese sauce on corn chips or put your head under a flowing ice cream tap and not a single person in the building could stop you. One of the last remaining in Australia Sizzler The restaurants will close their doors in a few days and reduce the remaining number in the country to single digits.

Sizzler – the power plant of the 90s where you could probably have made a cheese toast mattress and slept there for a week and hardly anyone would have punched an eyelid – hangs on like the last tribes of Gaul and in recent years has been in Australia a painful slip into the dark, with the number of points of sale going down to a mere handful, mostly focused on Queensland.

As of March 1st, however, the outlet in Rockhampton will no longer be available as the store will finally close its doors.

The restaurant is located in the Rockhampton Stockland Shopping Center, which will soon be renovated. However, the Sizzler store remains closed even after the center’s doors have reopened. The operating company Collins Foods confirms that the company will take the opportunity to give up operations in the Australian beef capital.

The building in which Sizzler is currently located was designed for demolition according to renovation plans.

In a brief statement, Sizzler representatives confirmed that “Sizzler Rockhampton will continue to operate as usual until its last day, March 1, 2020”, before claiming that “the announcement applies only to Sizzler Rockhampton and all other Sizzler- Restaurants are still open. “

This announcement leaves only 9 sizzler restaurants in Australia: Caboolture, Loganholme, Maroochydore, Mermaid Beach and Toowoomba in Queensland, Innaloo, Kelmscott and Morley in WA, and Campbelltown as the only remaining sizzlers in New South Wales.

It’s a dark time, friends. Hold on to your cheese toast.

Image:

AAP