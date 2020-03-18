A leading Ugandan lawmaker and one of the biggest producers of ‘Kill the Gays’ is going to “miraculously cure” a coronavirus that smells like soap.

Yes, soap.

Parliamentary spokeswoman Rebecca Kadaga announced on Monday that the local pharmaceutical company would begin “COVID-19” healing within two weeks.

Speaking in parliament and on the blog, Kadaga described the “spray” that “kills the coronavirus” right away, the founder handed over the ad to Ugandan authorities.

Uganda has no known COVID-19 cases, “not that we would be free,” Kadaga said, “but there is hope.”

Doctors and LGBT + physicians remain “skeptical” of the claims.

Elsewhere, working in the field of noise, scientists are investigating a vaccine against the deadly but deadly virus that has killed more than 8,000 and suffered 200,000 infections.

I have told Parliament that the pillar, which immediately kills the Corona virus, has been discovered & manufactured in Uganda. It goes to market next week. Founder of America, Prof. Safraz K. Niaz, came here over the weekend & presented the business, for free in Uganda.

– Rebecca Kadaga (Official) (@RebeccaKadagaUG) March 16, 2020

Ugandan politics is said to be ‘pumping and washing hands’ to beat the coronavirus.

Kadaga made many promises in his time as a speaker.

In 2012, he promised to enact a law that would punish the death penalty for homosexuality as a “Christmas gift” to Ugandans.

He recently promises Ugandans that he will heal from the scourge that has caused worldwide turmoil, and that another Ugandan wants to do it.

“A professor who produces coronavirus medicine in the US came last week and has given a chance to Uganda,” he told the jury.

“And in a few days, support will be here in Uganda.”

The same support, he said, comes from Indian “first” Sarfaraz Niazi and has been developed by a company called “Dei International”.

Kadaga shared a video of Niazi, an associate professor of clinical sciences at the University of Illinois and the University of Houston, meeting with Ugandan President Yoweri Musevenu.

Here is evidence of Prof.’s visit. pic.twitter.com/gob8FlmEtd

– Rebecca Kadaga (Official) (@RebeccaKadagaUG) March 16, 2020

Businessman Mathias Magoola, according to local media, met with the President to throw “a wash and wash his hands”.

Holes settled on Uganda’s ‘coronavirus Greek speaker’.

But apathy is just as many Twitter users have turned off Kadaga’s announcement.

Magoola’s rap page built on hypocrisy, Niazi’s high-tech credentials and how this “cure” sounds like all these soaps became the staple of anti-gay slogans focused on Kadaga.

Mr Kaguma, seemingly angry at the protest, tried to knock them down in an attempt to tarnish Niazi’s spotless reputation.

I had been lost on 5 technical books written by Prof Sarfraz – who is being criticized. It was the brains behind ‘Obama Care’. My favorite is our ability to make our own product instead of importing it forever. A local medical expert, Matthias Magoola, is rare. pic.twitter.com/DBGqyh97Rx

– Rebecca Kadaga (Official) (@RebeccaKadagaUG) March 17, 2020

In a statement on Tuesday, he also stated that the professor was a “brainchild” of Obamacare and had written “five technical books,” all of which he had on his desk.

The low profile appears to be covered by the Niazi and Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, except for a few printed words.

On her journalist page, a sex offender I used to complain about Medium posts that portray her as a “good friend” of former US president Barack Obama.

Indeed, in this article, the author describes how Niazi worked hard to develop cheap drugs and to be able to attend them as part of his practice.

When you attach to the University of Illinois file, the name Niazi does not appear to be a faculty member.

In addition, the Spring 2015 issue of alumni produced by the University of Illinois at the Chicago College of Pharmacy showed him a lot and said that he graduated from the school in 1970. However, it does not say that he participated in past cultures.

Ugandans will be ‘lost’ if the support is perceived as false, the LGBT + warning is abusive.

Edwin Sesange, of the African Equity Foundation, says: “I have no doubt that scientists have taught us science to make people hate each other.

“Obviously, Sesange and everyone would be very pleased with his comments.

“But in reality, we believe that Museveni’s relationship with Kadaga is about to be revealed.

And, like their anti-LGBT + laws, Ugandans will be lost.

Officials at the Uganda Medical Association also expressed their interest in the speaker’s request.

They were convinced in a statement by the media that they should be careful, and said: “To date, there is no single drug that can cure the disease or vaccine that can be avoided, as many are being tested.

“We speak disgustingly at the expense of scientists who mislead people who want to misrepresent our country’s leadership.

“From our understanding, anything that is purified as a cure, cure or vaccine is actually an antiseptic for the use of the body.

“It is not clear that the USA Food and Drug Administration’s patents are said to come from.

“Why can the USA issue a patent for a full-fledged one-state patent system without a single patent?”

