One-on-one with USF coach Jeff Scott

Tampa, Florida – Below is a one-on-one conversation between USF football head coach Jeff Scott and Cristrero of Spectrum Sports 360.

Chris Torero: “So the coach, obviously a difficult time for you. This was the first year of the program and you were looking forward to more fields. What did you see? “

Jeff Scott: “At first we saw a team excited about the new start. There is something special about the new start and the new beginning. Only the energy and excitement levels from our players are myself and I It was clear to our staff that he felt like a 16-year-old who bought a new car, went out on the road, fastened his seatbelt and turned on the car, but before driving, the “check engine” light turned on. Lights up and says that their parents are in the store for two months now. It feels like that – it was just bullying. “

Chris Torero: “How about communicating and building relationships with them? I think you’ve spent some time doing this, but how?”

Jeff Scott: “I’m doing well. I think we’re the sixth youngest coach staff in Division 1 College Football. So now that we’re coaching through technology, it might be a bit helpful. Our coaches and players The biggest message to us is that we need to find a way to make this an advantage for us, which is definitely a challenge, but our attitude and how to respond to this challenge will be We must respond in a truly unusual way, have a great attitude, do not make excuses, and everyone must play their part while we are away. “

Chris Torero: “Some players are training and working with a few different people. They find time safely in the day and go out to get the job little by little. Are you going to be a little excited? “

Jeff Scott: “There’s definitely a balance there. We’re telling our men the number one: we’ll keep them safe, ensure social distance and all the recommendations there are If you have the opportunity to go to the field yourself, you’re ready and, like the frustrations of the coaches, they’ve spent a very long time going out and practicing for the last three months It was frustrating for them because they worked hard, and now they are said to be unable to practice for everything that is happening, so they have difficulty returning there, Once they become feasible and secure, they know they will. “

Chris Torero: “Did you find some downtime with your family? Look at Netflix. Have you ever read a book or tell us a bit about it?”

Jeff Scott: “I think there was more time for myself and all other coaches to move here to Tampa than to help my wives and kids unpack the boxes and set up everything. , One of the silver linings was being able to spend time at home. “

Chris Torero: “Did you see Netflix at all? Is there this show. Have you heard of Tiger King? “

Jeff Scott: “My wife just told me about it and we needed to watch it. We’ve just connected the internet to our living room TV so we’ll start watching Netflix in the evening.”

. [TagsToTranslate] Tampa