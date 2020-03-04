one-particular-and-done-yet-again-for-vanderbilt-in-sec-women’s-basketball-event

Shut Vanderbilt women’s basketball mentor Stephanie White on decline to Tennessee Girl Vols on Feb. 23, 2020. The Tennessean

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Just one and carried out in the SEC Tournament again for Vanderbilt women’s basketball coach Stephanie White.

Auburn defeated the Commodores 77-67 in the initial spherical at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Wednesday. The 13th-seeded Tigers (11-17) outscored the 12th-seeded Commodores 43-32 in the 2nd 50 percent.

White has still to acquire a recreation in the SEC Tournament, having lost in the first round all 4 seasons as coach of the Commodores.

Vanderbilt (14-16) has not sophisticated earlier the initial spherical given that 2016 when the Commodores produced it to the quarterfinals.

Vanderbilt limped to the end line with a two-12 file in its previous 14 online games in spite of upsetting No. 15 Kentucky 70-64 to conclude the frequent time Sunday.

It was the third conference this year between the two groups. Vanderbilt defeated Auburn 77-55 in Nashville on Jan. two to open up the SEC time and had been 11-3 at the time. The Tigers won the rematch in Auburn, 70-62, on Feb. 2.

Vanderbilt starting off guard Jordyn Cambridge experienced to be served off the courtroom with three: 32 left in the 2nd quarter with an obvious leg injuries. Cambridge, who leads the SEC with 85 steals, did not return to the video game.

Koi Appreciate of Vanderbilt scored 13 of her activity-large 26 details in the next quarter.

Auburn junior ahead Distinctive Thompson, a first-crew All-SEC choice averaging 16.two factors and 11.4 rebounds for each video game, finished with a team-significant 21 points. Brinae Alexander added 19 factors for the Tigers.

A second of silence was held before the recreation for the victims from the tornado that ripped throughout Benton, Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties on Tuesday, killing at minimum 24 men and women in Tennessee and injuring dozens more.