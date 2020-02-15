[one-particular-driver’s-dream-will-come-to-be-fact-in-the-daytona-500]

DAYTONA Beach, Fla. (WFLA) – NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin simply cannot wait around to get his No. 11 car or truck back again.

It has been sitting on display screen inside of the Motorsports Hall of Fame exterior Daytona Intercontinental Speedway for the previous calendar year. That is just one particular of the honors of being a Daytona 500 champion. The profitable driver’s car or truck goes on display inside of the museum.

This is the things of racing legends. Daytona is not just a vacation spot, it is a single of the symbols of the activity, a cathedral keep track of that has modified the lives of motorists who have dreamed of what the spot seems like from Victory Lane.

On Sunday, the 62nd Daytona 500 will add its future legend, potentially a repeat winner these as Joey Logano or Austin Dillon. It’s possible 7-time Monster Vitality NASCAR Cup Collection champion Jimmie Johnson can get in his remaining Daytona 500 as a entire-time driver.

6 gifted rookies will be heard from ahead of the day is about.

1 thing is assured, the winner will under no circumstances overlook a element of the working day.

“I remember so considerably about that night,” explained the 2008 champion, Ryan Newman. “It was so special to me and I never don’t forget any element of it that I want I would have done differently. You just are living in that instant and I would adore to truly feel that moment yet again.”

The get together appeared like it would final forever to 2017 winner Kurt Busch.

“I actually just took the trophy, the Harley J. Earl with me all year extensive,” Busch stated. “And took it all around related to the Stanley Cup.”

Busch will have a more durable time profitable a 2nd Daytona 500, in accordance to the sportsbook Vegas Insider.

Busch’s brother, Kyle, who has however to earn a Daytona 500, is one of the four pre-race favorites at 10 to one particular odds. Busch is joined by Hamlin, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski. Behind individuals drivers are Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick at 12 to one particular odds.

Most current Stories: