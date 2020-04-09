One percent of US dollars fail to pay their wages in April, which could be worse than crime.

PRINCIPLES OF FOOD

About 69% of average homeowners in the U.S. paid their monthly rent by April 5, down from 81% in March.

Tenants are more likely to be financially disadvantaged because they have lower incomes than homeowners

At least 45% of renters will not pay a monthly rent.

About one-third of U.S. renters In order to avoid having to pay their dues in April, more jobs were expected from coronavirus-based firms.

The National Multifamily Housing Council, or NMHC, has reported that 69% of American households rent in their rented homes by April 5, more than 81% paid by Mar. 5, 2020, and 82% paid off during April 2019.

“The COVID-19 shootings have resulted in significant health and financial hardship for residents and public, service and staff members in communities around the country,” said Doug Bibby, president of NMHC. “However, it is important to note that most residents are relinquishing their rights with unfavorable conditions, and we will see an increase in yields in the coming weeks.”

Tenants are more accustomed to income because they are financially poorer and less stable than homeowners. A survey by the Web site named St. Louis estimates that 35% of people are receiving income due to heart disease. At least 45% of renters will not pay a monthly rent.

Some landlords are dealing with the tenant and the person in charge of this problem by waiving the last payment and providing the opportunity for rent.

Granger MacDonald, a taxpayer in Kerrville, Texas with over 4,500 businesses, said: “I started to worry when restaurants and public spaces were closed. I know it’s worth it, but , man, hurt … when we started our workforce, I knew we were in big trouble. “

Most of MacDonald’s relatives in the service industry were sexually abused.

It was reported that Clever reports that about 10% of renters have leased or leased properties.

A recent survey by Avail, a top-ranking law firm in Chicago, found that nearly one-third (32%) of renters said they would only rent out if they couldn’t agree, at least not. taking out loans to cover those costs.

“Landlords need to be aware that the problem is a problem. Owners need to contact their landlord to talk about their problems,” said David Howard, executive director of the National Rental Home Council, a company support based in Washington DC

The Texas homeowner in MacDonald said on April 3, about 30% of his past, he had never been asked for a price plan or to speak with him. In the end, he did not know how he would pay his bills, which included property taxes, property taxes, taxes, labor costs, rentals, equipment and labor. take care.

“We’re going to change a little bit over time,” MacDonald said.

The NMHC reported: “Just as many residents are losing their jobs or freelancers and unable to meet their retirement obligations, the owners of all employers are worried they are fulfilling their personal responsibilities that they are required to make on their property. “

Avail reports that only 4% of landlords rent insurance for one, and another 58% do not have the option of paying for the problem areas.

“If the owners are only paying the rent, can the landlords access that? Most (toxic) people work in wetlands, but there is not a lot of place to go back. They have the ability to go in April, but last April, that power was unlimited, ”Howard said.

Landlords have called on Congress to expand Coronavirus assistance, assistance, and the Enforcement Agencies, or the CARES Act to extend subsidies for locals as rights holders.

“We are happy to be a part of the resolution, but we cannot make it to the end. The meaning of the CARES Act being written is very unpredictable,” said Andrew Chaban, Director of Princeton Properties, a Lowell, top real estate agent with 7,000 homes. “If a landlord is pushing for rent, they can’t get the money from the tenants, but they aren’t. the cost of the filling is very high.What the owner is trying to do We want to do the right thing in the industry, but putting the pressure on our shoulders is just changing the weary people from patience to landlords. “

While some major cities including New York, Washington, DC, and Los Angeles, and some states have imposed a moratorium on laziness and predictions, they have not done so tenant. Those who do not pay rent will not only fall behind on their financial obligations but will also bring in late payments.

To illustrate, Pamela and Rob Russo will not be able to pay rent in April at their home in Barnegat Township, N.J., after his work expires. They cannot disclose the record fee or they have paid less than the fees.

“We’ll pay,” said Pamela, a nurse. “I think they need to hold on for as little as they do for the banking. We are out there. I am a construction worker, I go to the hospital and work on the front line and I will not help. ”

Tenant supporters have asked the state of New Jersey to provide financial assistance to investment bankers.

“We need the governor to do something. We (the contractor) need to do more, “said Matt Shapiro, president of the New Jersey Tenants Organization.” The tenant does not have to pay. We are not out to put the landlords out of business, the landlords and landlords have to work together. We believe the state needs ways to help those landlords. “

The average bedroom rent in New Jersey is more than $ 1,500 a month, which is six times the highest in the country and more than the national average of $ 1,194. Nearly one half of New Jersey renters pay more than 30% of their rent on the home.

Tenants sold about 35% of the state’s 3.3 million homes.

Some tenants and supporters have called for a rent-to-treat injury.

A government company called RentStrike2020 has filed an online petition seeking a nationwide lease.

“Our first request is simple: every governor, every government, must do what is necessary to secure a two-month lease after making rent payments. , affordable housing, and utilities (including cleanliness, power, water, ice and the internet. services) allow working families to do what they need to do to prepare. for many difficult problems it is required at the edge of the mouth.

New York State is proposing a bill to reduce rent and 90-day rentals.

“We need to take serious and necessary action now to push and waive retirement costs for people who need help in the future.” According to Senate Prime Minister Michael Gianaris, D-Queens, who co-sponsored the legislation. “The time has come for the payday to end.

Susanna Blankley, consulting director with the NYC Coalition, said she hopes hiring more affordable housing in New York City, by the time U.S. youth

“We need to avoid spending, and if the governor does not want to do it, we have a very important area of ​​ability to organize,” he said. “If we had thousands of people who couldn’t afford to spend March 1, we would probably have millions in May.”

Leasing companies have been called in California and elsewhere

Jeff Cronrod, who represents the United States Senate, said the taxpayer’s trade union, most of the taxpayers, has been allowed to change.

“We have selected our members and about 80% are willing to discuss or provide patience, they are aware of the problem.” “This is a shock to me, the year we work together to solve a global problem, saying” to be returned to the banks, to turn the landlord, to take over the government. “

Eric Sussman, a trustee at UCLA who is also a partner in real estate, said he thinks the price will rise, and more tenants will pay.

“If they are able to pay renters and not make decisions, they will not face bigger problems,” he said. “If everyone says to hold it, we can drop the system and it could result in more work, more delay, and a better outcome.”

. (tagToTranslate) housing