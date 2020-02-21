[one-pound-of-meth-located-inside-man’s-auto-during-visitors-end-in-merced-county]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A guy is in custody following Merced County sheriff’s deputies uncovered him with merchandise related with marketing methamphetamine.

Officials say a deputy pulled in excess of 33-yr-old Robert Christensen for acquiring an expired automobile registration.

Christensen was on probation and had an lively arrest warrant for a probation violation.

Immediately after searching the car or truck, authorities uncovered a huge plastic bag with a pound of meth in the engine compartment next to the automobile battery.

Christensen was booked into the Merced County jail for possession of a controlled material, between other expenses.