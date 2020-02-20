[one-shares-his-fears-about-relationships-on-“the-romance”]

On the February 20 episode of JTBC’s new wide range exhibit “The Romance,” Kim Ji Suk, Yoo In Young, Kang Han Na, and One particular continued to produce their first web drama scripts alongside one another.

Kim Ji Suk and Yoo In Youthful, who have been close friends for over a ten years, disagreed on whether or not the drama must have a joyful or sad ending. “I want it to be severe,” Yoo In Younger said. “The beginning can be beautiful and pretty, but the ending ought to be impactful.” She advocated for a sad ending with the two the decline of enjoy and friendship.

Kim Ji Suk reported, “I was taken aback by how different our starting up details were being. I assume that currently being realistic is the trend proper now. I believed I understood her properly, but I didn’t assume her to think so differently from me.”

Kang Han Na and A single relished the Jeju Island surroundings with each other and talked about their script over supper. Kang Han Na mentioned, “Whenever we fulfill another person, we think, ‘What are they contemplating?’ I assume that that is where the story starts.” She included, “I believe that the feminine lead should be dazzling and the male direct ought to be introverted.”

One particular mentioned, “I locate it straightforward to relate to male sales opportunities who simply cannot categorical their inner thoughts.” He shared that due to the fact he was so bad at expressing himself, he ended up currently being coached by a mate. “I have a peculiar compulsion not to lie in the slightest,” he claimed. “You can say a little something if you are 95 % confident of the remedy, but I couldn’t even do that. Mainly because I could not express myself, my good friend explained to me to copy what he did. But I could not do that either, so I received genuinely annoyed. At some position, I became afraid to have deep interactions with people today. I stored considering to myself, ‘Am I nevertheless so immature? Is dating really that tricky?’”

“The Romance” airs on Thursdays at 6: 25 p.m. KST.

