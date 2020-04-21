One-Size-Fits-All Reopening Doesn’t Make Sense to America

This nation has been locked in for more than 30 days, and human casualties are far higher in some parts of the country than others. This virus is very violent in New York City and the surrounding area, where losses are staggering. And heartbreaking.

Of the more than 13,000 deaths reported in the entire state of New York so far, around 10,000 in New York City. Include deaths in the commuting areas of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, and you get more than 16,000 for the greater New York City area, about 40 percent of the more than 40,000 deaths in the country.

This is a tragedy, and Americans all over the country cry. The City of New York is the capital of our country, and of course the capital of our culture. This is where we all go to experience theater, art, museums, restaurants and more. As the saying goes, the largest city is not only in America but also in the world.

But when we look forward to returning to normal life, it is very important for us to consider our thinking – and public policy decisions – the different health outcomes of this virus and the very different way of life of Americans. Because transitions are one size for all, it doesn’t make sense in a country as large and diverse as ours.

Data and facts, though still appearing, tell a story. The death rates per 100,000 people in the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are 66, 43 and 29 respectively – and they are ranked, first, second and third in the country, on April 20. The vast majority of deaths are from New York City itself, with a death rate of 119 per 100,000 people. Commuter areas in the three-state region don’t have much better rates: New Jersey districts of Essex and Bergen have 95 and 85 deaths per 100,000. Nassau, Westchester, and Rockland in New York had 121, 89, and 88 deaths per 100,000

Compare these figures with mortality in other populated states, such as Florida (four), California (three), and Texas (two). Thirty-five of the 50 states have a death rate of five or below per 100,000 citizens. Most of our nation’s largest cities have very different results, too: Los Angeles has six deaths per 100,000 people, San Diego and San Francisco both have two. Dallas and Houston also suffered two deaths per 100,000, proving that population density alone does not explain this deadly virus.

There are many reasons why a disease like this spreads so quickly and violently in New York City. This is a truly international city, with three major airports that see more than 13.5 million travelers from all over the world in 2018. And this is a bustling city. The Manhattan area has a population density of 70,826 people per square mile. Living space, work space, and dining room is very narrow. (Anyone who has ever set foot in a Manhattan hotel room knows what I’m talking about.)

But what distinguishes New York City from even most of the other big cities in the country is its mere dependence on mass transportation to get around. More than 5.8 million people are crammed into the city’s subway every day. An additional 1.8 million more buses for their daily trips. Millions more travel by train and bus from the suburbs. Just think of the Port Authority or Grand Central Station bus terminal, architecture that is important, but also a breeding ground for infectious diseases.

And that doesn’t include the largest transportation system of them all: The NYC elevator system has an elevator shaft of 1,570 miles (there are only 840 miles of subway tracks), and more than 35 million people per day cram those little cars to get around.

Although most Americans like to visit New York City, we chose not to live in a narrow space. In places where people are driven to gather within a few inches of each other going to and from work and playing. Only about 27 percent of Americans describe their environment as urban.

We chose not to stay there because we liked our place of residence. More importantly, we like how we live. Although it has been the dream of every progressive city planner to make Americans leave big houses, SUVs, yards, grills, ATVs, and ships, and squeeze us into small apartments and mass transit systems such as New York, most Americans have rejected the idea. Instead, we have doubled our personal space. The average square footage of an American home was only 1,600 square feet in 1973. Now, it is 2,687. And more than 85 percent of all workers still find work in private cars.

Many Americans practice social distance on a general principle. We loved the space and outside our home. We like open roads and like packing up children and driving to places that are even less populated, where we can camp and fish, hunt, and swim. We visited mountains, lakes, oceans and, for my family, spectacular and never-ending Gulf Coast beaches in Alabama and Florida, where we never dreamed of laying chairs within 6 feet of another family.

“It’s incredible, the suburbs are where most of the growth occurs,” wrote the demographic Joel Kotkin in an op-ed for the Orange County Register. “Since 2010 suburbs and suburbs have generated around 80 percent of all new jobs.” The coronavirus crisis, it turns out, may only add to the attraction of suburbanization. Because one thing is bound to happen: practicing social distance in places like New York City will prove far more difficult than, say, suburban America, and grow metropolitan cities like Raleigh, Orlando, Boise and Nashville. Not to mention the suburban and rural areas.

An empty soul guard seat was seen on April 17 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced that Duval County beach would reopen, but only for limited hours and only to be used for swimming, running, surfing, walking, cycling, fishing, and caring for pets.

Sam Greenwood / Getty

One thing is certain: Because the virus curve shows signs of leveling in New York City, it is important to remember that most of this country is relatively untouched by COVID-19.

What is left untouched is the economy of our cities, counties and states. Our family finance, business, church and nonprofit organizations.

Now is the time for hard talk about the very real exchanges, risk taking, and life choices made by Americans throughout this great country. It’s time for the governor and local leaders to look at the data, talk to health experts and make decisions that make sense for their people.

The difficult choice that Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York will make will certainly be different from that made by Governor Kevin Stitt in Oklahoma. Or Governor Tate Reeves who made Mississippi. They will look at different data sets, and the way we live, pray, play and work are very different.

Americans really want, more than anything, to be American again. To live with calculated and reasonable risks. For some people, it’s safer and easier to return to normal life than others. But we all want our space back. We all want our lives back.

Lee Habeeb is vice president of content for Salem Radio Network and host of Our American Stories. He lives in Oxford, Mississippi, with his wife, Valerie, and his daughter, Reagan.

