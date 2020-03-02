one-suspect-useless-right-after-officer-concerned-shooting-at-santa-ana-church

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) — 1 suspect is dead right after an officer-associated shooting at a church Sunday in Santa Ana, police say.

The taking pictures was noted at Immaculate Coronary heart of Mary Church in the vicinity of McFadden Avenue and S. Centre Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Division.

Officials explained a single suspect is lifeless outdoors of the church.

Officers are seeking the church and school for any achievable victims or more suspects.

No more information and facts was immediately obtainable.

#PoliceActivity in the region of Center Road & McFadden Avenue #OIS Remember to keep away from this spot, investigation is ongoing. #SAPDPIO #onscene — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) March 2, 2020

