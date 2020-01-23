ONE talks about prioritizing Love + Plans for a tour abroad

The fashion magazine Grazia has released its pictorial with ONE (Jung Je Won)!

In the space of his own house, ONE confidently portrayed his own style and individuality during filming.

He followed the shoot with an interview, where he talked about his next variety program, “The Romance”. it was new and refreshing. ONE will appear in front of actress Kang Han Na, with whom he will work to write a collaborative play using their own romantic experiences and visions.

ONE also discussed how love is currently the top priority for him. He explained, “After I left my agency and tried to start something on my own, I realized that love is an emotion that I must always prioritize and never lose. There is romantic love, but relationships with friends or staff are also in love. For me right now, love comes first and work comes second. When love becomes the top priority, I think your work also falls into place. “

The singer also plans to go on tour abroad from February. In order to ensure that his overseas fans don’t feel like someone out of his reach, he wants to engage more actively with them. ONE shared that while looking for and performing for fans, he also wants to discover different cultures abroad. He expressed his desire to show through his albums how he matures.

Watch the full photo shoot and interview with ONE in the February issue of Grazia.

Watch ONE in his latest movie “Goodbye Summer” here!

