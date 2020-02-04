Georgia Football is the main theme at DawgNation Daily – the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Inquire with host Brandon Adams and DawgNation experts about everything related to UGA athletics as they summarize the latest Georgian football recruitment news and talk about coach Kirby Smart’s efforts to get the Bulldogs back to the top of the SEC bring to. In episode 1,123 (February 3, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why the UGA should read a page from the playbook by Mecole Hardman, the recipient of the Kanas City Chiefs.

Georgia Football Podcast: One thing UGA should copy from Mecole Hardman

Start of the show: Former Georgian popular player Mecole Hardman appears to have enjoyed his rookie season in the NFL. Hardman helped lead the Kanas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl on Sunday night, and continued his recent trend to enter the stadium in a humorous outfit that received a lot of attention on social media. I’m going to explain on today’s show why Hardman is enjoying a brand that UGA should emulate to drive the future. I will also discuss the latest information on the five-star attack against Broderick Jones recruitment.

10-minute mark: I’m talking about the UGA commitment of three-star recipient Ladd McConkey.

15-minute mark: Former UGA all-American Jon Stinchcomb takes part in the show. Some of the topics covered include …

The impact that new offensive line coach Matt Luke has had on Jones and four-star UGA commit Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

What was it like to win a Super Bowl?

And a reflection on Hardman’s season

30-minute mark: I’m looking at other SEC headlines, including an update on some of UGA’s less-announced recruitment goals, a reaction to former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice announcing a move to Duke, and the latest news about Zach Evans, the five-star -Defender.

35-minute mark: I’m talking about an interesting response from the previous UGA that Sony Michel attributed to Tom Brady’s Super Bowl commercial.

End of the show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.