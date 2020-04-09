One-third of U.S. renters did not pay in April

Increasing numbers of Americans are not paying rents as unemployment continues to surge in the United States during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

According to the National Multifamily Housing Council, only 69% of households paid for rent in April. Compare with 81% in March and 82% in April 2019.

In a statement, NMHC President Doug Bibby said in a statement, “ The outbreak of COVID-19 has given health and financial consequences to apartment occupants, multi-family owners, operators and community employees across the country. Challenges arose. “

NMHC tracks data for 13.4 million apartment units across the country. The data in this report is for people who paid for rent between April 1 and April 5.

Rental houses are not included in the report. Eviction was largely suspended during the crisis, but lessees have less protection and tools at their disposal. An eviction stay can eventually expire or be lifted, creating a crisis as landlords and property managers demand overdue rent.

People living in affordable housing with federal funding are a little lucrative, as the government’s $ 2 trillion stimulus provides some help to those renters. Eviction and late fees are banned for 120 days. However, the number of people living in privately owned rental properties make up the majority of lessors.

