one-useless-immediately-after-early-morning-crash-on-i-93-in-new-hampshire

A single person is useless soon after they crashed into a manned toll booth and their auto caught hearth on Route 93 southbound in New Hampshire, Condition law enforcement claimed.

The crash transpired soon right before two a.m. at the Hooksett Toll Plaza, according to law enforcement.

The driver of a 2017 Subaru Forester, who investigators from the N.H. Point out Fire Marshal’s place of work are performing to identify, was alone in the automobile.

Police claimed the toll attendant in the booth that was struck was not hurt, but was transported to the healthcare facility as a precaution.

The crash continues to be underneath investigation. Everyone with info is requested to contact 603-271-3636.

— Creating