[one-useless-in-lengthy-beach-front-soon-after-officer-concerned-taking-pictures]

Lengthy Beach front, Calif. (KABC) — One particular individual is lifeless and two ended up injured just after an officer-included shooting in Extensive Seashore Thursday evening.

The incident transpired just ahead of 10 p.m. in the spot of Atlantic Avenue and Current market Street.

An adult male body was visible at the criminal offense scene, with a shotgun on the floor a couple feet absent. Witnesses say two other people were being transported to area hospitals.

What led up to the taking pictures was not immediately distinct, but some witnesses claimed there may possibly have been a taking pictures incident prior to the arrival of police.

Acquiring: This tale will be up-to-date as more facts turn into available.