PITTSBURG (Up Information Data SF) – The California Highway Patrol stories a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian happened Sunday early morning on State Highway 4 eastbound in Pittsburgh.

The collision was very first reported at one: 17 a.m. on the exit ramp of Loveridge Road, according to the CHP.

As of 1: 30 a.m., the exit ramp on Loveridge Highway remained closed thanks to the collision.

No other facts about the incident was right away offered.

