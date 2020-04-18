‘One World’ Specific: Efficiency Situations for Celebs Revealed! | Songs, One particular World

The working day has arrived at Worldwide Citizen’s A person Environment: With each other at Residence unique, which is getting held in guidance of the World Health Firm, is occurring currently.

There are so quite a few performers participating in the eight-hour marathon and the good news is, the efficiency occasions for all of the performers have been announced so you know when to tune in to see your most loved stars.

The 1st 6 hrs of the specific are going to be reside streamed on YouTube whilst the key show will start off at 8/7c

ABC, CBS, and NBC are all airing the most important exhibit.

Click inside of for the whole performers lineup and schedule…

See the full agenda underneath!

2pm – 4pm ET

Adam Lambert

Andra Working day

Black Coffee

Charlie Puth

Eason Chan

Hozier & Maren Morris

Hussain Al Jassmi

Jennifer Hudson

Jessie Reyez

Kesha

Lang Lang

Liam Payne

Lisa Mishra

Luis Fonsi

Milky Chance

Niall Horan

Image This

Rita Ora

Sofi Tukker

The Killers

Vishal Mishra

4pm – 6pm ET

Adam Lambert

Annie Lennox

Ben Platt

Cassper Nyovest

Christine And The Queens

Common

Delta Goodrem

Ellie Goulding

Finneas

Jack Johnson

Jacky Cheung

Jess Glynne

Jessie J

Juanes

Kesha

Michael Bublé

Rita Ora

Sebastián Yatra

Sheryl Crow

Sho Madjozi

Sofi Tukker

The Killers

Zucchero

6pm – 8pm ET

Angèle

Annie Lennox

Ben Platt

Billy Ray Cyrus

Charlie Puth

Christine And The Queens

Popular

Eason Chan

Ellie Goulding

Hozier

Jennifer Hudson

Jessie J

John Legend

Juanes

Lady Antebellum

Leslie Odom Jr.

Luis Fonsi

Niall Horan

Image This

Sebastián Yatra

Sheryl Crow

SuperM

8pm – 10pm ET (Television BROADCAST)

Alicia Keys

Amy Poehler

Andrea Bocelli

Awkwafina

Billie Eilish

Billie Joe Armstrong

Burna Boy

Camila Cabello

Celine Dion

Chris Martin

David and Victoria Beckham

Eddie Vedder

Ellen DeGeneres

Elton John

Finneas

Idris and Sabrina Elba

J Balvin

Jennifer Lopez

John Legend

Kacey Musgraves

Keith Urban

Kerry Washington

Lady Gaga

Lang Lang

Lizzo

LL Neat J

Lupita Nyong’o

Maluma

Matthew McConaughey

Oprah Winfrey

Paul McCartney

Pharrell Williams

Priyanka Chopra

Sam Smith

Shah Rukh Khan

Shawn Mendes

Stevie Question

Taylor Swift

Usher

Hosted by: Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert