‘One World’ Specific: Efficiency Situations for Celebs Revealed! | Songs, One particular World

The working day has arrived at Worldwide Citizen’s A person Environment: With each other at Residence unique, which is getting held in guidance of the World Health Firm, is occurring currently.
There are so quite a few performers participating in the eight-hour marathon and the good news is, the efficiency occasions for all of the performers have been announced so you know when to tune in to see your most loved stars.
The 1st 6 hrs of the specific are going to be reside streamed on YouTube whilst the key show will start off at 8/7c
ABC, CBS, and NBC are all airing the most important exhibit.
2pm – 4pm ET
Adam Lambert
Andra Working day
Black Coffee
Charlie Puth
Eason Chan
Hozier & Maren Morris
Hussain Al Jassmi
Jennifer Hudson
Jessie Reyez
Kesha
Lang Lang
Liam Payne
Lisa Mishra
Luis Fonsi
Milky Chance
Niall Horan
Image This
Rita Ora
Sofi Tukker
The Killers
Vishal Mishra
4pm – 6pm ET
Adam Lambert
Annie Lennox
Ben Platt
Cassper Nyovest
Christine And The Queens
Common
Delta Goodrem
Ellie Goulding
Finneas
Jack Johnson
Jacky Cheung
Jess Glynne
Jessie J
Juanes
Kesha
Michael Bublé
Rita Ora
Sebastián Yatra
Sheryl Crow
Sho Madjozi
Sofi Tukker
The Killers
Zucchero
6pm – 8pm ET
Angèle
Annie Lennox
Ben Platt
Billy Ray Cyrus
Charlie Puth
Christine And The Queens
Popular
Eason Chan
Ellie Goulding
Hozier
Jennifer Hudson
Jessie J
John Legend
Juanes
Lady Antebellum
Leslie Odom Jr.
Luis Fonsi
Niall Horan
Image This
Sebastián Yatra
Sheryl Crow
SuperM
8pm – 10pm ET (Television BROADCAST)
Alicia Keys
Amy Poehler
Andrea Bocelli
Awkwafina
Billie Eilish
Billie Joe Armstrong
Burna Boy
Camila Cabello
Celine Dion
Chris Martin
David and Victoria Beckham
Eddie Vedder
Ellen DeGeneres
Elton John
Finneas
Idris and Sabrina Elba
J Balvin
Jennifer Lopez
John Legend
Kacey Musgraves
Keith Urban
Kerry Washington
Lady Gaga
Lang Lang
Lizzo
LL Neat J
Lupita Nyong’o
Maluma
Matthew McConaughey
Oprah Winfrey
Paul McCartney
Pharrell Williams
Priyanka Chopra
Sam Smith
Shah Rukh Khan
Shawn Mendes
Stevie Question
Taylor Swift
Usher
Hosted by: Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert