one-wounded-in-fresno-strike-and-run-crash,-superior-samaritans-chase-and-hold-down-suspect

-
BREAKING Informationone killed, two in healthcare facility right after shooting in Livingston
-
BREAKING Information1 wounded in Fresno hit-and-run crash, fantastic Samaritans end suspect
Watch Movies
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno Police have arrested a suspect who was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night.
The incident took location at Fresno and Dakota all-around 6: 15 p.m.
The target sustained a minimal head harm and was taken to CRMC.
Officers say great Samaritans adopted the driver as he remaining the scene of the crash. They tracked him down to a property on Fedora and Fresno and held him down until officers arrived.
The person has been arrested for felony strike and run and felony DUI.
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-Tv set. All Legal rights Reserved.