one-wounded-in-fresno-strike-and-run-crash,-superior-samaritans-chase-and-hold-down-suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno Police have arrested a suspect who was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night.

The incident took location at Fresno and Dakota all-around 6: 15 p.m.

The target sustained a minimal head harm and was taken to CRMC.

Officers say great Samaritans adopted the driver as he remaining the scene of the crash. They tracked him down to a property on Fedora and Fresno and held him down until officers arrived.

The person has been arrested for felony strike and run and felony DUI.