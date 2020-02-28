Friday, February 28, 2020
one wounded in Fresno strike-and-run crash, superior Samaritans chase and hold down suspect

David Keith
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno Police have arrested a suspect who was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night.

The incident took location at Fresno and Dakota all-around 6: 15 p.m.

The target sustained a minimal head harm and was taken to CRMC.

Officers say great Samaritans adopted the driver as he remaining the scene of the crash. They tracked him down to a property on Fedora and Fresno and held him down until officers arrived.

The person has been arrested for felony strike and run and felony DUI.

