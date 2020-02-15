[one wounded in police shooting that closed El Cerrito del Norte BART station – Up Information Info San Francisco]

EL CERRITO (Up News Information SF) – A individual was injured in a capturing that included an officer on Saturday afternoon at El Cerrito del Norte station, BART officers stated.

The station shut soon right after two p.m. No other data about the capturing was produced.

Trains are returning to the North Berkeley BART station, according to BART spokesman Chris Filippi.

AC Transit delivers services from North Berkeley Station and passengers ought to get the AC Tranist Bus 52 and transfer to Bus 72 or 72M to El Cerrito Plaza and Richmond.

BART has a services constrained to millbrae / purple line, beginning at N. Berkeley station. there is a very hot spring / orange line services, commencing at the plaza el cerritto. – SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) February 15, 2020

