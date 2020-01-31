One-year ban and $ 300,000 fine for biting boxers and shouting “Mike Tyson”

World Boxing News 31/01/2020

West Amanda Westcott

Ivan Redkach was fined $ 300,000 and suspended by the New York State Athletic Commission for one year for beating Mike Tyson-style beating former world champion Danny Garcia.

The couple fought last Saturday night when Garcia put his superior class to the test to highlight the Brooklyn-born Russian star.

Garcia moved in the direction of another world championship shot, but not before Redkach nibbled on him a little, as “Swift” explained.

“He bit me and said ‘Mike Tyson’,” Garcia said in his post-fight interview with PBC, pointing out when Tyson celebrated Evander Holyfield in 1997.

“I could be the second fighter in history to be bitten, right? – Evander Holyfield and Danny Garcia wrote me in the history books. “

“I was just feeling something boring into my skin. I thought a mosquito caught me.

“Then I look over and he bites me.

“He also has new teeth, he has some brand new veneers, he got bad boys to work,” he added.

The NYSAC has cracked down on Redkach with a punishment that caused mixed reactions among fans and boxers.

Commentator Al Bernstein was on the side of the ban and good to be tough.

“While Redkach’s approach to biting Danny Garcia was completely wrong and definitely deserves a fine and a ban, it seems far too hard to take away his entire wallet.” It’s just not proportionate, ”said Al.

Another commentator agreed, saying, “Kash Ali was only banned from taking four pieces out of Price for six months and getting DQ in the process.

“Do not tolerate biting at all, but Redkach’s ban is certainly a bit strict if you take Kash Ali’s actions and bans into account.”

FINED

Another was handed over on the punishment side.

“Mike Tyson was suspended, fined, and his handbag withheld. Kash Ali was suspended, fined, and his wallet withheld. Ivan Redkach was suspended, fined, and his wallet withheld. What am i missing? “

Redkach can only fight in January 2021 if he appeals. There is also a little problem with the monetary aspect.

Redkach has reportedly already cashed his check. It could be difficult to get them back now.