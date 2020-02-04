One year heroin overdoses in Cumberland County; father accused of child abuse

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC – Man in jail after members of Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said he left heroin in a place where a one-year-old child had access to it and had an overdose.

Luis Castellon, twenty-six, of Sampson County, is charged with neglectful child abuse causing serious injury.

According to a warrant from the sheriff’s office, Castellon left heroin on New Years Day. Her one-year-old boy then overdosed – her heart rate was recorded at 204 beets per minute, more than twice as high than normal for a child at rest.

First responders had to use two rounds of Narcan and a drop of Narcan to help reverse the effects of heroin and save the baby.

“Whenever there is such a serious case that could have killed someone, we try to take the most aggressive position possible,” said Cumberland County district attorney Billy West. “The child could very easily have died. Fortunately, medical care arrived quickly and we have been able to reverse the effects of the opioid. He is fine now. It could have had very serious consequences.”

MEPs said the child had various internal health problems due to overdose and subsequent treatment.

Castellon appeared in court Monday afternoon, where West asked the judge to increase Castellon’s bail.

“The judge rejected our request, but put in place a no-contact clause where you cannot have contact with this child or any other minor child because of these charges,” said West.

West said the baby was given to his mother, who appears to have nothing to do with what happened. West said the baby is safe and well.

