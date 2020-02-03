One year heroin overdoses in Cumberland County; father accused of child abuse

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC – Man in jail after members of Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said he left heroin in a place where a one-year-old child had access to it and had an overdose.

Luis Castellon, twenty-six, of Sampson County, is charged with neglectful child abuse causing serious injury.

According to a warrant from the sheriff’s office, Castellon left heroin on New Years Day. Her 1-year-old boy then overdosed and had to receive two rounds of Narcan and a drop of Narcan to survive.

MEPs said the child had various internal health problems due to overdose and subsequent treatment.

Castellon will be in court Monday afternoon.

