One-year-old kidnap victim released to grandmother after negotiations with police in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, California – Around 4:00 p.m. a one-year-old girl in Santa Cruz was released to her grandmother after police said her father kidnapped her on Friday morning.

Police say Brian Sellen took little Mila after attacking his distant partner at the Beachview Inn on Front Street near 2nd Street. Police said the seller then took Mila to a nearby apartment and started a several-hour confrontation with the police.

Law enforcement agencies from several agencies were on site to support the Santa Cruz police.

Mila’s mother is currently in a truama center in Salinas where she was operated on for her injuries, according to family members.

The police asked the grandmother to leave her daughter’s bedside table at the hospital to go to the scene in Santa Cruz to help with the negotiations. Chef Andrew Mills calls grandmother a hero.

#Now: #SantaCruz police tell us that Brian Sellen has kidnapped his 1 year old son. daughter of his distant partner at the Beachview Inn on Front St. near 2nd St. They believe he locked himself in a nearby apartment and repeatedly asked her to surrender. The area remains blocked. pic.twitter.com/rOn9LceScf

– Chris Nguyen (@ ChrisNguyenABC7) January 17, 2020

