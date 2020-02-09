OneFour releases new single and video ‘Welcome To Prison’

The hip hop crew OneFour from West Sydney released their first new single for 2020.

The song titled “Welcome To Prison” is the first in the group since their planned December tour of Australia was cracked down and eventually canceled.

It is also their first song to be released since three of its members – Pio “YP” Misa, Salec “Lekks” Su’a and Dahcell “Celly14” Ramos – were sentenced to prison in July 2018 after a violent clash at Rooty Hill in July 2018 were convicted.

The song was produced by longtime collaborators Willstah and I amsolo and contains background vocals by the former Australian idol winner Stan Walker and strings by Jenny McCullagh from I Know Leopard.

As a departure from the group’s usual drill-inspired sound, ‘Welcome To Prison’ takes the key words from rnb and presents itself as an honest ballad in relation to the run-ins of the members in terms of both the law and the gang culture.

Watch the “Welcome to Prison” video:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5dJuYMj77_8 (/ embed)

The accompanying music video of the song begins with a voicemail message from Misa and Su’a.

“We’re missing for a while, but it’s what it is,” says Misa.

The video, staged and produced by JÁEN Collective, gives an insight into the life of the group inside and outside the prison. It was filmed before the members were sentenced, but was completed afterwards.

As of today (February 10th), the song’s music video has been the most popular on YouTube for three days. It has already amassed almost 620,000 views.