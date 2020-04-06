Oneida Co: Trading is damaging

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 / 04:38 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 6, 2020 / 04:41 PM EDT

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) The Oneida County Sheriff’s Special Unit will investigate transactions that work against state and local authorities on important business and relationship violations.

In its daily editorial, Oneida County Superintendent Anthony Picente said he had met with a county attorney and attorney about this and the state would immediately begin implementing the law.

He said they have had complaints about bars and other businesses in New Hartford, New York Mills and Trenton.

He says businesses found to have violations will receive legal warnings for the first offense, and a second offense will result in a $ 1,000 fine and violators may have a medical license revocation that the business will report. and the state liquor license that may waive the liquor license.

Restaurants and bars are allowed to leave the bar open for pre-order only.

Drinks or snacks are not allowed in bars.

Picente reported that all those who came to the Oneida County government office wanted to wear a face mask.

If you do not have a mask, you will be given one.

Picente also reported ten new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 105, 15 receiving medications.

Nineteen cases have been decided.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 and Twitter @ NewsChannel9