Oneida Co: Two additional deaths from COVID-19

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) – Two other people have died in Oneida County as a result of COVID-19.

Oneida County Superintendent Anthony Picente expressed his displeasure Thursday in a daily Facebook Live news editor.

So far, six people in Oneida County have died from COVID-19.

Picente did not provide any details about the events involved.

A total of 24 patients were hospitalized.

The total attendance was 179 and there were 66 participants.

County Superintendent Piente expressed his displeasure at Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement this morning that he was defending the ban on public meetings and shutting down unnecessary transactions by May 15.

Picente said the first time he heard of the Governor’s plan was when he was watching his news conference this morning.

Picente said he has had discussions with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and hopes to introduce a regional plan for the governor that could ease some restrictions in the Upstate New York area.

