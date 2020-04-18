OnePlus 8 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

OnePlus this week launched its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro software, which offer high-end specifications and features at a lower cost than many of its competitors.

We got our hands on one of the OnePlus 8 Pro devices and thought we’d see how it measures the iPhone 11 Pro Max in our latest YouTube video.

There are a few models at different prices, but for our video, we compare the $ 899 OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and an exclusive “icy green” color with a very nice look, the most comparable to the $ 1249 ‌iPhone. 11 Pro Max‌ with 4GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which is a $ 350 premium.

Both smartphones are attractive, well-designed and have a premium look. The frozen back of the OnePlus 8 Pro is similar to the iPhone 11 Pro and looks attractive in the icy green shade. OnePlus has an advantage over Apple when it comes to fun colors, as Apple is quite conservative with the Pro lineup.

There is a big camera collision on both sides of the 11 Pro and OnePlus 8. Apple includes square, three-lens cameras, while OnePlus opted for a vertical camera plug located right in the middle of the smartphone. It also has a three-lens camera.

On the side, the OnePlus 8 Pro has an alarm slider that can be switched between silent, vibrate, and power-on, an option like the iPhone’s vibrate and ring options.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch display that is only slightly larger than the 6.5-inch display of the iPhone 11 Pro Max hü. It is an OLED display with a 120 Hz update date and a resolution of 3168 x 1440. Apple has not yet brought the 120Hz refresh rate to the ‌iPhone‌, but a 120Hz ‌iPhone‌ display has been rumored since Apple added the feature to the iPad Pro.

Samsung’s latest flagship, the S20 Ultra, also has a 120Hz display, but is limited to 1080p only. The new OnePlus 8 Pro supports 120 Hz at full screen resolution, although this comes at the cost of some battery life.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has no content like a real-depth camera system or face ID, so only one punch camera is cut out on the front right side, and otherwise everything appears.

Without a face ID, the OnePlus 8 Pro uses an optical fingerprint sensor that is built into the display and seems to work well. There have been some rumors that Apple is working on fingerprint optical sensor technology, but if that’s one of the features of a development, it’s not what we expect in the 2020 ‌iPhone‌ lineup.

The Novelty of OnePlus 8 Pro this year is wireless charging, a feature iPhones have had for years. It supports 30W fast wireless charging with a $ 70 charger, which means it can charge between 0 and 50 percent in about 30 minutes (any other Qi charger is 5W). The 30 W AC adapter is included for fast wired charging. The 11iPhone 11 Pro Max‌ is limited to 7.5 W wireless charging, while wired fast charging requires a USB-C cable and an 18W + AC adapter.

Battery life is not different between the two phones. The PiPhone 11 Pro has a Max‌ 3969 mAh battery and the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 4500 mAh battery.

In terms of camera quality, the OnePlus 8 Pro generally lags behind other smartphone manufacturers, with Apple generally at the top of the pack, but the OnePlus seems to have improved somewhat. This year, the OnePlus 8 Pro includes a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 5-megapixel depth camera.

We can only test around the housing for the moment, so we didn’t dive deeper into the camera, but the OnePlus 8 Pro is more like the ‌iPhone‌. ‌IPhone‌ images are generally still more natural, but OnePlus performs better in ultra wide-angle image quality, and some portrait-mode photos look better.

OnePlus 8 Pro still lags behind low-light photography (such as indoor lighting), but longer exposure night mode images are the same as ‌iPhone‌ night mode images. There’s even a macro photo mode that works well and takes pictures with a lot of detail.

All of the high-end smartphones are so fast that comparing performance isn’t helpful, and both the OnePlus 8 Pro and ‌iPhone 11 Pro Max‌ deliver the performance that a premium smartphone expects.

Although the OnePlus 8 Pro can be compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the operating system is such a huge factor when buying a smartphone. A person deeply living in the iOS ecosystem (like many here in MacRumors) will not switch to Android, and the same goes for Android users who are used to the operating system.

Both the OnePlus 8 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max are great smartphones, and if you’re in the Android ecosystem, you might want to check out OnePlus ’new device. If you have a strong operating system preference, the OnePlus 8 Pro is a solid competitor to the iPhone, offering it a lot at a lower price.

